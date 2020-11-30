BigUp (BIGUP) Achieves Market Cap of $1,765.00

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BigUp alerts:

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00023431 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About BigUp

BigUp (CRYPTO:BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.