BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Brokerages predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. BioCardia reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $690,000.00, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $750,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

BCDA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,561. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

