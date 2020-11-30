BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). BioCardia posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCardia.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BCDA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,561. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

