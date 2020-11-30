Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $104.04 million and $2.92 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Indodax, CoinBene and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003370 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000498 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026554 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, Coinnest, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, Huobi, CoinBene, OKEx, Indodax, Binance, Exrates, Bithumb and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

