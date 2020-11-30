Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $165.59 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $165.59 million and $8.87 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 257.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $9.46 or 0.00049292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00406395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00077708 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

