BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 584,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,082,719. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $13.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $701.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,414. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $718.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $646.81 and its 200-day moving average is $579.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

