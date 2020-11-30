Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (BCK.V) (CVE:BCK) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (BCK.V) (CVE:BCK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (BCK.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $391,000.00 and a PE ratio of -7.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (BCK.V) Company Profile (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

