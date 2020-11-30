Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDNNY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDNNY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 923. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

