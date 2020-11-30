Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.91

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 5303357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.19.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.