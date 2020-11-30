Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGGSQ opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 298,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $71,559.84. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

