Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce sales of $31.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $125.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.85 million, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

