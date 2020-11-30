Brokerages Anticipate Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.86 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922,778. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

