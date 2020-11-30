Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CQP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. 2,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

