Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post $266.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $273.16 million. CONMED reported sales of $264.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $875.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.40 million to $882.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Shares of CNMD traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,619.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

