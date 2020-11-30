Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). Agenus also reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agenus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of AGEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,096. The firm has a market cap of $667.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.11. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agenus by 573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

