Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post sales of $478.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.03 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $448.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 13,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,874,000 after acquiring an additional 543,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after buying an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $50,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.