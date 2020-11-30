Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Points International posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%.

PCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Points International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Points International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Points International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM stock remained flat at $$11.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,669. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $152.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 1.59.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.