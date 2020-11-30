BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New $74.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $58.16 on Thursday. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 3.36.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BRP by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

