Bytecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,854.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $29.22 million and approximately $21,854.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.00662707 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

