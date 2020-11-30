Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) Senior Officer Paul Taylor Hansed Sells 20,000 Shares

Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) Senior Officer Paul Taylor Hansed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$10,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,600.

Paul Taylor Hansed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Paul Taylor Hansed sold 30,000 shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$15,900.00.

CBR stock remained flat at $C$0.58 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,009. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.94 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.88.

Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company's flagship project is the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

