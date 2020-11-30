Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) Senior Officer Sells C$15,900.00 in Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) Senior Officer Paul Taylor Hansed sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$15,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$185,500.

Paul Taylor Hansed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Paul Taylor Hansed sold 20,000 shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$10,400.00.

Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) stock remained flat at $C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 59,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,009. Cabral Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company's flagship project is the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

