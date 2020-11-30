CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. CACI International makes up 2.2% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.94% of CACI International worth $50,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,390. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.19. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.25.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

