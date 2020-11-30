Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Increased to C$3.30 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.70 to C$3.30 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 468.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CXB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of CXB stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

