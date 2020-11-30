Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 1160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $24.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Company Profile (LON:CTI)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

