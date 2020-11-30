CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$60.00 and last traded at C$58.55, with a volume of 125319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.99.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL.B. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at C$1,023,600. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,801,400. Insiders have sold a total of 55,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,499 over the last 90 days.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

