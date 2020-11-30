CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OTGLY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. VTB Capital raised CD Projekt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

