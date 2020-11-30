Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) Sets New 52-Week High at $370.00

Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57), with a volume of 43023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351 ($4.59).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerillion PLC (CER.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 million and a PE ratio of 39.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Cerillion PLC (CER.L) Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

