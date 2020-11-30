Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.90

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.90 and last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 1706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.74.

CERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.10.

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

