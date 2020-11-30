Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 3,099 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.69. 2,801,512 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87.

