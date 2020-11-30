Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 4,509 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.72. 110,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.