Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,560,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $426,448,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.15. 142,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. The company has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

