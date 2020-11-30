Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $14.69 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,604 shares of company stock valued at $95,687,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.41. The stock had a trading volume of 415,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.03. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.