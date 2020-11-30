Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $28.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $364,197,000.

GLD stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.16. 537,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,650,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

