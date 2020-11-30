Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $58.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $58,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $66.82. 1,255,489 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

