Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $422,799,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.87. The stock had a trading volume of 192,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average is $198.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

