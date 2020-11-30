Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 44,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.69. 1,822,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,298,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $71.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

