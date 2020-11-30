Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. 536,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,172,031. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.