Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,968,000 after buying an additional 215,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist Securiti cut their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.87. 320,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

