Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 518 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.72. 1,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.05. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

