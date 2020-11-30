Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 647 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

