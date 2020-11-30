Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 84,104 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,104 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,119.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.72. 136,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $188.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.