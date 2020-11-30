Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 178.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.