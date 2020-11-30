Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 124,112 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,112 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,302.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

