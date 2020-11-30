Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.75. 101,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.35 and its 200-day moving average is $318.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.