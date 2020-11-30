Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $332.01. 158,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,870,044. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $335.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.