Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.54. 170,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. The company has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average is $133.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

