Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.69. The stock had a trading volume of 151,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,748. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $188.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

