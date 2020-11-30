Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 107,159 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,159 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. 420,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,290,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.