Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 23,230 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $34.87. 182,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,679. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

