Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.